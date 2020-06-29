Protesters pressure West Baton Rouge city leaders to remove confederate statue

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD)– Amid a national dialogue on confederate monuments demonstrators in Port Allen are looking to take down a statue of their city’s namesake.

The statue of Henry Watkins Allen, former Confederate Governor of Louisiana stands in front of the West Baton Rouge Parish Courthouse.

“The statue must go, others have spoken. We don’t need a symbolic statue such as that sitting in front of the halls of justice,” Protest Organizer Clarice Lacy said.

The organizers do not want the statue destroyed, but moved to the West Baton Rouge Parish Museum. A place where it can be viewed by those who choose to go see it.

“Their concerns are that he has caused so much hurt and pain throughout the years, of course you can’t erase history, but we can remove that and put it in a place where everybody can view it which is the West Baton Rouge Museum,” City of Port Allen Mayor Richard Lee said.

The protesters are asking for the statue to be removed peacefully.

“That’s the good thing about it you just want people to be able to come out and voice their concerns.. no violence no damage to property just let the people know your concerns,” Mayor Lee said.

Another Organizer Shelton Berry, an Air Force Veteran, said the symbolism of the statue is demoralizing.

“It is an insult to have this man sitting in heroes plaza… They call this place heroes plaza because right across the street there are the names of those who have fought in several wars,” Berry said.

The Port Allen City Council will vote on July 9th on whether the statue stays or goes.