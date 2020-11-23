Protests continue in the streets of Baldwin asking for the recall of police chief

(KLFY)- Emotions ran high as community leaders and activists took to the streets of Baldwin demanding justice for Quawan Charles.

“I hope they will understand we are not playing around. I hope they will do what is right for the people,” president of Village 337, Devon Norman, explains.

One day after the celebration of life for 15-year-old Quawan Charles, a protest was held asking for the recall of Baldwin Police Chief Harry Smith Jr.

Norman continues, “We are here to stand and continue to say we will not allow these injstices to go unchecked. For far too long, it’s gone unchecked.”

Some community activists traveled miles, across the country, to march shoulder to shoulder, wanting to help unify everyone under one message.

“It’s important with perspective from big cities to small towns. It’s very necessary that dialogue needs to happen,” adds Desiree Cormier, director of Village 337.

A protest is planned at the Governor’s Mansion in Baton Rouge, November 28th.