Qualifying for Nov. 3 presidential/congressional primary election rescheduled

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Secretary of State announced Wednesday that qualifying for the November Presidential General/Congressional Primary Election has been rescheduled to Wednesday, July 22 through Friday, July 24.

The rescheduling is pursuant to Act. No. 28 of the 2020 Louisiana Legislature. With the passage of the Emergency Election Plan last month, spring elections were delayed until July 11 and August 15, which necessitated a one week delay of qualifying for the fall elections, according to the Secretary of State. Qualifying will now be held July 22-24.

All candidates for local municipal races will qualify with their parish clerk of court. All candidates for U.S. Representatives, U.S. Senators, Associate Justices of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal Judges and Public Service Commissioners will qualify at the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office located at 8585 Archives Ave. in Baton Rouge. Hours of operation for the secretary of state are

8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. daily. Check with your local clerk of court for specific parish hours.

The media is invited to attend qualifying at the Secretary of State’s Office and will have the opportunity to interview and/or photograph candidates as they file their paperwork. Once qualified, candidates will appear on the secretary of state’s website in real-time on the home page at www.sos.la.gov.

The fall elections will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, and Saturday, December 5. For more information on qualifying, visit the secretary of state’s website at www.sos.la.gov.

