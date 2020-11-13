Quawan “Bobby” Charles’ family attorney discusses teen’s suspicious death, handling of police investigation and the family’s desperate plea for answers

BATON ROUGE, LA (BRPROUD) – The family of Quawan “Bobby” Charles is demanding answers after the 15-year-old’s nearly unrecognizable body was found in a sugarcane field 30 miles from his home days after he was reported missing.

According to family attorney, Ron Haley, Charles’ parents reported him missing to Baldwin Police on October 30. Family members say Charles left with a 17-year-old friend and the teen’s mother without permission. While his name was placed in a national database that evening, an amber alert for Charles was never issued. Haley says from the beginning, there was no sense of urgency in helping locate Quawan or provide his family information about his death.

On November 3, Charles’ body was found in a Loureauville sugarcane field in Iberia Parish. IPSO has not said if Charles was killed, only that the death is being investigated under suspicious circumstances.

In a statement, Iberia Parish Sheriff Thomas Romero said “Investigators have interviewed multiple individuals and collected physical evidence which is being processed. An autopsy has been performed and the results are pending as of this time. Investigators have updated the parents of the juvenile concerning the status of the investigation and will continue to do so throughout the investigation”.

Charles’ family and legal team are demanding the arrest of any party involved in the death of Quawan Bobby Charles, the preliminary findings of the coroner and answers as to why an Amber Alert was never issued.

The family has conducted an independent autopsy to determine the cause of the death. Haley expected those results to be available Friday, November 13.