Quawan Charles toxicology test shows no hallucinogens in his system at the time of death

BALDWIN, La. (KLFY) — The story of the death of Quawan “Bobby” Charles, 15, developed a new wrinkle this morning as attorneys for the family released a statement on the teen’s toxicology report, claiming it implicates the last people to see him alive.

Quawan disappeared on Oct. 30, 2020 and his body was found a few days later on Nov. 3, 2020 in a sugar cane field, 30 minutes from his home. His official cause of death was drowning, though it is unclear how he drowned.

Attorneys for the Charles family said both THC and ethanol were found in Charles’ system, but no other chemicals were found. The toxicology report debunks claims allegedly made by Janet Irvin, one of the last-known persons to see Charles alive, that Charles was high on hallucinogens and wandered away from the Irvin residence.

“This emphatically proves that they were lying in an attempt to cover up what happened to Quawan,” stated the attorneys in a press release. “Further, this likely proves that Quawan’s death was not the result of an accident or gross negligence, but intentional.”

Irvin and her 17-year-old son were seen on surveillance video picking up Charles at his residence on Oct. 30. Irvin did not call police until days after Charles went missing.

The entirety of the Charles’s family attorneys statement is below:

We obtained the results of the toxicology report conducted in conjunction with the independent autopsy the Charles family commissioned in their attempt to find the truth surrounding the death of Quawan. Both THC and Ethanol were located in Quawan’s system, however no other chemicals were found. Our investigators were told by members of the Irvin family and their inner circle that Quawan was high on a hallucinogens, which may have been the reason Quawan left the Irvin residence on foot and never returned. This emphatically proves that they were lying in an attempt to cover up what happened to Quawan. Further, this likely proves that Quawan’s death was not the result of an accident or gross negligence, but intentional. Quawan’s cause of death is still drowning. If Quawan died in the sugar cane field he could not have drowned in water “ankle” deep without human intervention, as drug use being a contributing factor has been minimized if not completely ruled out. If he did not drown in that sugar cane field then additional questions must be answered. Where did he drown at? Why was he moved and dumped in the sugar cane field? And most importantly who was involved in his death and cover up? Attorneys for the Charles Family

