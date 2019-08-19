Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 in 38-year-old cold case

18-year-old murder victim Donna Brazzell

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KARD) — A cold case from 1980 has finally come to an end after the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office makes two arrests in the case.

According to a post on the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, 64-year-old Leo Laird of Oakdale, Louisiana and 54-year-old Gary Joseph Haymon of Oakdale, Louisiana have been charged with First Degree Murder, First Degree Rape, and Aggravated Kidnapping in the 1980 murder of 18-year-old Donna Gayle Brazzell.

Leo Laird

Gary Haymon

Laird was arrested on August 14 and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Bond for the charges of First Degree Rape and Aggravated Kidnapping total at $1 million, but the bond for the First Degree Murder charge has yet to be set.

Haymon is already serving a 49 year sentence for Second Degree Kidnapping, First Degree Robbery, and Public Bribery. Arrangements to have Haymon booked on the new charges have been set in place.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

Continue reading to see the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office full post.