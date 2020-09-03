Red Cross to distribute supplies, feed residents impacted by Hurricane Laura

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Red Cross will be handing out supplies and feeding people who have been impacted by Hurricane Laura.

The Red Cross says these locations change every day, so they encourage everyone to visit their Facebook page each day for the most up to date listing of information, at ARCLouisiana.

The locations below are for Thursday, Sept. 3:

Natchitoches Parish –

Emergency Supplies (12:00PM – 3:00PM*)
Site #1: 423 Hwy 495, Cloutierville, LA 71416

Rapides Parish (Partner Site) –

NO EMERGENCY SUPPLY DISTRIBUTION TODAY AT THESE SITES
Lunch (12:00PM)
Dinner (5:00PM)
Site #1: 100 Municipal Lane, Ball, LA

Winn Parish –
Emergency Supplies (12:00PM – 3:00PM*)
Site #1: 103 E Main Street, Winfield, LA

