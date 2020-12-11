Red zones, trains, and tunnels: metaphors figure prominently in latest Louisiana COVID briefing

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing on Louisiana’s response to the surging coronavirus pandemic included some metaphorical moments as the governor and LSU Health Monroe’s Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs sought to reach the public with critical messaging about slowing the spread until a vaccine is widely available.

“Now the good news is, it’s not going to take forever,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “So, as we ask people to double down on the mitigation measures, we’re not asking people to do it forever. There really is light at the end of the tunnel. In the short term, that light is a freight train. It’s called a COVID surge coming at us, but there is also the vaccine and the promise that it holds for finally ending this pandemic. But before we can get there, we need all of the people here to embrace these mitigation measures.”

The governor went on reference a football metaphor Dr. Lester Wayne Johnson has used to explain why it’s more important than ever to remain vigilant.

“The way he puts it, if we let up on mitigation measures now, it’s like fumbling the ball when you’re getting close to the end zone. We just don’t want to do that and I think it’s appropriate in Louisiana to use football metaphors and analogies because it seems to communicate with people a little bit better.”

Johnson grabbed the metaphor ball and ran with it, recounting how a patient had asked earlier in the day if the imminent vaccine approval and distribution “puts us at the one yard line.”

“I’m not sure,” Johnson said, “but it sure puts us inside the 20 and the red zone of getting through this plague. But there’s a lot of bad things that can happen to us before this touchdown. We can fumble, we can have receptions, we can have bad referee calls, we can have whatever. So we have to not let up for a second now that we can see hopefully the end of…the worst healthcare disaster in a century for our nation.”

Johnson said that everyone should double their efforts to slow the spread of the virus, like washing hands, avoiding crowds, and social distancing.

“The folks that have been vigilant, increase your vigilance. For those who have chosen not to, please reconsider.”

Johnson continued with an even more direct appeal to the latter.

“For those who have not chosen for whatever reason up to this moment in time to use masking and the other measures, one great thing about us is, we’re America. We have the right here to change our minds. We can change our minds. We have that opportunity, so give it some thought.”

Louisiana is in its third surge of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations since the state’s outbreak began in March. More than 13,000 new confirmed of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus have been confirmed by the state health department over the last week, and thousands more cases are considered probable, diagnosed by less certain antigen tests.

More than 6,400 COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed by the health department, including 174 reported over the last seven days. Thirty-three new confirmed deaths and another seven probable COVID deaths were announced Thursday alone.

Edwards said Thursday that if the first of two vaccines currently under review by the FDA is authorized by Friday, it would shop within hours and the state could begin administering it by late in the weekend or early next week.