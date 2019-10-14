Remains of murder victim believed to be found in Bienville Parish

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The possible remains of a woman who was murdered last year have been discovered in Bienville Parish.

According to the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Department, the Bienville Parish Sheriff notified them that they found the skeletal remains of Ashley Martin Davis, of Jackson Parish.

Davis’ remains were located Friday afternoon off Piney Woods Rd. in Mill Creek. DNA testing will be done to verify the identity.

Deputies believe Davis was murdered back in Nov. 2018 in Odessa, Texas and her body was brought back to Louisiana in her vehicle.

Jackson Parish Sheriff Andy Brown said they believe the suspect, Jonathon Boston, brought Davis’ remains back to Bienville Parish.

Boston killed himself before telling investigators what he did with Davis’ body.

Boston’s brother, Laterrian Lewis, was also arrested in connection with the case.

Investigators said Lewis knew about the murder and helped his brother hide Davis’ body. He was charged with obstruction of justice.