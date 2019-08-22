Remembering Louisiana’s trailblazing Governor, Kathleen Babineaux Blanco

A three day celebration of the life and legacy of Louisiana’s trailblazing Governor, Kathleen Babineaux Blanco begins in Baton Rouge.

State leaders are expected to attend an interfaith memorial service Thursday morning at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Baton Rouge, before Governor Blanco’s body is taken to the state Capitol where she will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda.

Blanco will be the 4th Governor to lie in state.

The public can pay their final respects to Blanco as she lies in state Thursday from 1:00 -6:00 p.m.

Services continue Friday in Lafayette before a private burial Saturday.