Remembering Louisiana’s trailblazing Governor, Kathleen Babineaux Blanco

Louisiana News

by: Gerron Jordan

Posted: / Updated:

A three day celebration of the life and legacy of Louisiana’s trailblazing Governor, Kathleen Babineaux Blanco begins in Baton Rouge.

State leaders are expected to attend an interfaith memorial service Thursday morning at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Baton Rouge, before Governor Blanco’s body is taken to the state Capitol where she will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda.

Blanco will be the 4th Governor to lie in state.

The public can pay their final respects to Blanco as she lies in state Thursday from 1:00 -6:00 p.m.

Services continue Friday in Lafayette before a private burial Saturday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss