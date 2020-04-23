Rep. Johnson announces $6.5M FEMA grant to Louisiana Dept. of Health and Hospitals

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Wednesday that a grant totaled over $6.5 million will be given to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.

According to a news release, the grant will be used to continue the department’s response to combating COVID-19 through medical care support and emergency protective efforts for the state of Louisiana.

Louisiana State Representative Mike Johnson issued a statement Wednesday following after the grant’s approval.

“It’s encouraging to see the resources we’ve been fighting for in Washington are headed back to Louisiana to aid our fight against COVID-19,” said Congressman Johnson.

“This funding will support the exceptional work our health care providers are doing to mitigate the spread of this virus by paying for medical supplies, support staff, and ambulance services. My thanks to the Trump administration and DHS for their unwavering support for our health care heroes who are working tirelessly to save lives.”

