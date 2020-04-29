Rep. Johnson announces $9.6M in COVID-19 aid for Louisiana law enforcement

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Member of the House Judiciary Committee and U.S. Representative Mike Johnson announced Wednesday that the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement has been awarded $9.6 million in COVID-19 emergency supplemental funding from the Justice Department.

According to a news release, the funding will aid state and local law enforcement in their efforts to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in our communities.

“With all hands deck working to slow the spread of COVID-19, our state’s resources have been spread thin,” Congressman Johnson said Wednesday in a released statement.

“Louisiana law enforcement needs all the help they can get as they work tirelessly to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within our communities and inside our detention facilities. This award will go to good use by helping provide overtime, personal protective equipment, and other provisions needed by law enforcement, as well as helping to meet the medical needs of inmates and staff in our state and local correctional facilities.”

This funding was authorized under FY2020 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) that was signed into law on March 6, according to the news release. For more information about the Justice Department’s COVID-19 response visit their website here.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.