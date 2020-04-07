Rep. Mike Johnson announces $2.9 million grant to support state’s COVID-19 response

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson announced Monday that the Centers of Disease Control Prevention is awarding $2.9 million to Louisiana to support efforts to combat COVID-19.

According to a news release, the funds, which were authorized under the Phase I coronavirus aid bill passed on March 4, can be used for medical equipment, supplies, staffing, shipping, infection control, surge staffing, monitoring of individuals, and data management.

With Monday’s announcement, CDC has awarded more than $10 million in COVID-19-related grants to Louisiana since March 11.

“As we begin what will undoubtedly be a challenging week in the fight against the coronavirus, it’s encouraging to see that more federal resources are headed to Louisiana,” said Rep. Mike Johnson.

“These funds will go a long way toward ensuring our health care providers have the protective equipment, supplies and financial support they need to treat patients and maintain their own safety. My thanks to the Trump administration and the CDC for their continued support of our brave medical professionals working on the front lines to help mitigate this pandemic.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.