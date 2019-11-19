Report: Baton Rouge ‘more sinful’ than New Orleans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — Las Vegas is not the only ‘Sin City’ in America. A new study reveals that Baton Rouge is the 14th most sinful city in America, according to personal finance website WalletHub.

New Orleans ranked two spots behind the Capital City, coming in as the 16th most sinful.

WalletHub compared 180 U.S. cities on seven sinful behaviors including anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity, and laziness.

A total of 39 key indicators of evil deeds led to the final results, which considered violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking and adult entertainment establishments per capita.

