Report: Comeaux High School Football player shot during armed robbery in Lafayette

(KLFY) – A football player at Comeaux High School remains hospitalized in Lafayette after being robbed and shot while sitting in a vehicle Saturday morning.

A social media post from Comeaux Football asks for prayers for one of its players who they say is fighting for his life.

Two juveniles, ages 13 and 14 have been arrested in connection with the armed robbery and shooting.

Charges include attempted first degree murder, one count of armed robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Lafayette Police say the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of N. Meyers Drive.

On social media, family and friends have identified the victim as Matthew Carter.

