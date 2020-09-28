REPORT: Former Louisiana Gov. Mike Foster in hospice care

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Former Louisiana Governor Mike Foster has entered hospice care.

Foster’s situation is not COVID-19-related, but rather due to a series of other illnesses, WAFB-TV is reporting.

Governor Murphy James “Mike” Foster, Jr. was in office from 1996 until 2004. Before that, he served in the State Senate.

Foster was born on July 11, 1930, in Shreveport. He is 90 years old.

Governor John Bel Edwards today issued the following statement in response to the news.

“Donna and I ask that you join us in lifting up former Governor Mike Foster and his family in prayer that they may find comfort and peace during this difficult time.”