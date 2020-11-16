Report: Louisiana Congressman to leave for role in White House

Your Local Election Headquarters

Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Congressman Cedric Richmond is leaving for a role in the Biden White House.

According to NBC News, Richmond is officially joining the Biden administration in a senior role, with a portfolio that includes public engagement.

Richmond currently represents Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes New Orleans.

Richmond has scheduled a news conference for Tuesday morning.

Richmond was one of Joe Biden’s early backers when he first announced his run for the White House and served as co-chair of Biden’s national campaign.

