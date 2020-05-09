Restaurants get ready for Mother’s Day under current stay at home order

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – For many families, the Mother’s Day tradition of going out to eat is going to look very different this weekend.

It’s not business as usual for restaurants during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“A lot of the big events that happen in May are not happening now. So, people aren’t able to go out. They’re not able to come in with their whole family,” said Brad Zito, Co-Owner of Drusilla Seafood.

Zito said May is the restaurant’s second busiest month of the year. Mother’s Day is their busiest day.

Zito explained, “I think the majority of what we’re gonna do is what we’ve been doing which is curbside. People pull up, we bring it to their car and they take it home.”

“We do curbside service with no pick up. We don’t let people come in to grab it. We bring stuff out with gloves. Hand it off,” said Leighton Carbo, General Manager at Sullivan’s Steakhouse.

Carbo added they had to furlough employees. He said customers can pickup prepared food and throw it in the oven to celebrate mom.

Local restaurants are doing what they can to stay afloat during this pandemic, practice social distancing and help Louisiana’s very low score.

Thursday, we showed you Louisiana’s social distancing scoreboard grade of an F. The score is still the same, but some of the indicators are flat and not down like before.

Things will look different this Mother’s Day. Zito hopes you support local.

“Anything that you can do to help your local businesses whether it’s restaurants or retail shops. Everybody’s gonna need help,” said Zito.

Many restaurants are changing their dining rooms during this time for more social distancing as they wait to find out when they can fully reopen.