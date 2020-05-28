Ruston man arrested for dog fighting

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Ruston man has been arrested and charged for Dog Fighting in Lincoln Parish.

According to arrest reports, Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Peachland Trailer Park in reference to dog fighting. An anonymous caller stated that several dogs were involved and that three had died while fighting.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a dog near a trailer and chained to a tree. Deputies say the dog was in very poor condition with puncture wounds and lacerations to its face, front legs, and neck, which is consistent with dog fighting. They also say that blood was found on the ground near the scene along with multiple other indicators of dog fighting. Deputies tried to speak with the resident but were unable.

The caller also stated that another person who was involved in the dog fighting lived just a few trailers down from where deputies were. When deputies spoke to that resident, 51-year-old Jerry Perkins, they noticed a dog suffering similar wounds as the other dog near the back of the trailer. They say a “round cyclone fence”, commonly used to contain dogs while fighting, was found near the dog.

Perkins told deputies that a dog came into his yard and attacked his dog, but he was unsure were it came from. Deputies say Perkins was inconsistent with his story.

Perkins was arrested and taken to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center where he is being held on one count of Dog Fighting. His bond has been set at $35,000.

Both of the dogs in this case were taken by Animal Control.

More arrests are expected in this case.

