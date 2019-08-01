Ruston’s Mayor Walker announces long-term tornado recovery plan

RUSTON, La. — (7/31/19) Ruston families are still in need of help after April’s tornado.

A collaborative effort between the city of Ruston, United Way, and non-profits to assist those who still have not recovered is now only a phone call away.

People are encouraged to call 211, 24/7 and take part in a survey who are Lincoln Parish residents who have exhausted personal and financial resources and who fall into one of these categories:

  • People whose homes, owned and occupied by them, were damaged by the tornado
  • People who lost their employment or wages due to tornado structural damage of workplace
  • Renters whose housing/household goods were damaged due to the tornado

And meet at least one of the following criteria:

  • Low income
  • Uninsured/Underinsured
  • Families with dependent children under the age of 18
  • Households with senior citizens ages 60+
  • Households with persons who have documentable disabilities
  • Households with persons with documentable excessive physical/medical expenses
  • Households who have excessive financial obligations due to tornado damage

