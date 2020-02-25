Safety group to convene after Mardi Gras float deaths

A police officer works the scene where a man was reportedly hit and killed by a float of the Krewe of Endymion parade in the runup to Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. A person was struck by a float and fatally injured Saturday evening during one of the iconic parades of the Mardi Gras season in New Orleans, authorities said. It was the second death in days to mar this year’s Carnival festivities. (Max Becherer/The Advocate via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans’ police chief says a new group focused on parade safety during the Mardi Gras season will begin work either late this week or early next week.

Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced the plans on Monday as he discussed the city’s response to the recent deaths of two people in float-related accidents.

Ferguson says the committee will consider all suggestions, including setting up barriers for the entire length of parade routes.

He says the committees will include city officials, law enforcement and representatives of parade krewes.

