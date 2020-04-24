Salute from the sky: Barksdale B-52s fly over North Louisiana hospitals to honor healthcare workers

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – B-52 bombers from the 2nd Bomb Wing conducted a flyover of several North Louisiana hospitals Friday in honor of healthcare heroes working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The men and women of Barksdale are honored to fly for the healthcare workers who continue to commit themselves during this unprecedented time in our nation,” said 2nd Bomb Wing commander Col. Michael Miller in announcing the flyover plans.

“They are true heroes and we look forward to demonstrating the support of the 685,000 total force Airmen of the U.S. Air Force for healthcare workers in our community and across the nation.”

On the ground, hundreds of healthcare workers went outside to look on as the Air Force bombers made passes over hospitals in Shreveport, Bossier City and Monroe.

“The fact that they would take the time out of their busy schedule of training getting ready to honor us that are in our own war here as a community,” said CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health CEO Dr. Steen Trawick. “And you know the fact that we’re able to come to work every day and help people and make them feel safe and better and help them get well, it’s really overwhelming.”

