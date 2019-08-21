SCAM ALERT: NPSO warning residents about phone scam

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a new phone scam where callers are trying to get your personal information.

NPSO deputies have recently received calls from citizens concerned about calls they are receiving from individuals identifying themselves as the DEA, US Marshal’s or law enforcement agencies stating the caller has outstanding narcotics trafficking warrants in another state.

The scammers are requesting personal information such as the last four digits of social security numbers or date of birth.

The DEA or any other law enforcement agency will not call you and ask for personal information.

This is a scam and some have been victimized. Do not give your personal information over the phone.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.