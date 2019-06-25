Schroder says politics partly to blame for bills failing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder (R) is blaming politics for the failings of three Louisiana House bills.

“Well the Governor didn’t support it. That’s simple,” Schroder said at a Shreveport Rotary Club meeting Tuesday. “The Governor dictates what happens in the senate to a large case, especially when it comes to money.”

House Bills 291, 292, and 496 would create a trust fund and set up a loan commission regarding unclaimed property.

The bills passed in the house, but ultimately failed in the Louisiana Senate Finance committee.

“We have to cut the ties between the executive and the legislative branch, and cut the things that are stopping us from making good policy decisions, and not doing it based on politics.”

NBC 6 reached out to Governor Edwards’ office, but have not received a reply regarding Schroder’s accusations.

