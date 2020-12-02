SCOTUS hearing arguments on Louisiana non-unanimous verdicts

Louisiana

by: WGNO Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case that could overturn convictions for hundreds of Louisiana inmates.

The case will determine whether to retroactively apply a decision barring non-unanimous jury convictions.

Louisiana State Solicitor General Liz Murrill is arguing against throwing out those convictions. The Supreme Court outlawed non-unanimous verdicts in April.

A recent report from the New Orleans based group Promise of Justice Initiative” says more than 1,500 current state inmates were convicted by non-unanimous juries.

