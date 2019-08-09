Search underway for missing DeSoto Parish man

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Authorities need your help locating a missing man from DeSoto Parish.

Robert Charles “Charlie” Ross Jr., 37, was last seen on July 28 in the Mansfield area.

Ross is described as a black male, standing 6’4″ tall and weighing 225 lbs. He was wearing a white tank top and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Ross’ whereabouts is urged to contact the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (318) 872-3956.

