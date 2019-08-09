Search underway for missing DeSoto Parish man

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Authorities need your help locating a missing man from DeSoto Parish.

Robert Charles “Charlie” Ross Jr., 37, was last seen on July 28 in the Mansfield area.

Ross is described as a black male, standing 6’4″ tall and weighing 225 lbs. He was wearing a white tank top and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Ross’ whereabouts is urged to contact the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (318) 872-3956.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Don't Miss