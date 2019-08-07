Search underway for Shreveport man missing since May

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help locating a Shreveport man who has been missing for over two months.

According to Shreveport Police 41-year-old, Michael Ray Copeland was last seen on May 28 near the 400 block of Topeka St.

Michael is described as a white male, standing 5′ 11″ tall and weighing 160 lbs. He also has several tattoos and an amputated left arm.

SPD says Michael’s family is deeply concerned about his welfare.

Anyone with information on Michael’s whereabouts is urged to contact Det. S. Roquemore at 318-673-2020.