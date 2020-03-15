Second death from COVID-19 reported in Louisiana, now 91 cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana has reported a second death related to COVID-19 along with an additional 14 positive cases in the state, bringing the total number of cases to 91.

According to the governor’s office, the second death was a 53-year-old Orleans Parish resident with underlying medical conditions. The patient was being treated at Touro Infirmary in New Orleans.

“Sadly, we have lost our second Louisianan to COVID-19,” said Gov. Edwards. “We ask the state to join us in sending prayers to the family members and friends who are going through this difficult time. As the number of positive cases continues to rise, we need every person to take the necessary actions to help reduce the spread of this virus. It is an extremely serious situation that demands all of our attention. Our elderly and those with chronic health conditions are the most vulnerable, but we all need to act responsibly and look out for ourselves and our neighbors.”

The governor and state health officials continue to emphasize that older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions are at greater risk, everyone can become exposed to COVID-19 and must be vigilant to protect their health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some of the serious chronic health conditions include: heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.

Updates can be seen at ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus.

Everyone is warned to take the necessary precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and stay safe and healthy.

These precautions include: