The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Tracking COVID-19

Tracking COVID-19

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

Honoring Our Graduates

Honoring our Graduates

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

Honoring our Graduates

Honoring our Graduates

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Sen. Bill Cassidy tests positive for COVID-19

Louisiana

by: WGNO Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 24, 2020, file photo, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., delivers remarks to media after registering as a candidate to run as an incumbent in Baton Rouge, La. More than a dozen unions and citizens’ groups say unemployed workers will demonstrate at U.S. senators’ offices in nine Louisiana cities to demand continued $600 federal coronavirus unemployment benefits. Sens. Cassidy and John Kennedy are among Republicans supporting Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s proposal to cut that benefit to $200 a week on top of state unemployment pay. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Sen. Bill Cassidy is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

The senator was in Shreveport on Wednesday, visiting front-line workers and administrators at Willis Knighton Health System. He was there to review the health system’s community health initiatives and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also visited the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport.

Cassidy also met with Dist. 6 State Rep. Thomas Pressley, who represents Shreveport-Bossier in the Louisiana Legislature.

Cassidy was notified on the evening of August 19 that he had been exposed to someone who had the virus, according to a statement from his office.

Thursday morning, Cassidy took a COVID-19 test, which came back positive.

“I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy will be under a strict quarantine for 14 days, according to his office.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

 

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss