Sen. Bill Cassidy tests positive for COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Sen. Bill Cassidy is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.
The senator was in Shreveport on Wednesday, visiting front-line workers and administrators at Willis Knighton Health System. He was there to review the health system’s community health initiatives and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also visited the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport.
Cassidy also met with Dist. 6 State Rep. Thomas Pressley, who represents Shreveport-Bossier in the Louisiana Legislature.
Cassidy was notified on the evening of August 19 that he had been exposed to someone who had the virus, according to a statement from his office.
Thursday morning, Cassidy took a COVID-19 test, which came back positive.
“I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same,” Cassidy said.
Cassidy will be under a strict quarantine for 14 days, according to his office.
