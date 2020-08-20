Sen. Bill Cassidy tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this July 24, 2020, file photo, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., delivers remarks to media after registering as a candidate to run as an incumbent in Baton Rouge, La. More than a dozen unions and citizens’ groups say unemployed workers will demonstrate at U.S. senators’ offices in nine Louisiana cities to demand continued $600 federal coronavirus unemployment benefits. Sens. Cassidy and John Kennedy are among Republicans supporting Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s proposal to cut that benefit to $200 a week on top of state unemployment pay. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Sen. Bill Cassidy is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

The senator was in Shreveport on Wednesday, visiting front-line workers and administrators at Willis Knighton Health System. He was there to review the health system’s community health initiatives and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also visited the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport.

Had a great visit and discussion at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport regarding veterans’ suicide. I’m impressed by the outreach by Mr. Richard Crockett and his staff to support veterans as they reenter civilian life after proudly serving our nation. pic.twitter.com/f7qwsoDnzg — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) August 19, 2020

Cassidy also met with Dist. 6 State Rep. Thomas Pressley, who represents Shreveport-Bossier in the Louisiana Legislature.

It was great to see my friend @BillCassidy today in Shreveport! Senator Cassidy’s proven leadership, decorum, and passion for Louisiana is exactly what we need in Washington. I look forward to his re-election to another term in the United States Senate. 🇺🇸 #CassidyforSenate pic.twitter.com/UbOWPBAJwC — Thomas Pressly (@TAPressly) August 19, 2020

Cassidy was notified on the evening of August 19 that he had been exposed to someone who had the virus, according to a statement from his office.

Thursday morning, Cassidy took a COVID-19 test, which came back positive.

“I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy will be under a strict quarantine for 14 days, according to his office.

