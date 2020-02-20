Sen. Kennedy announces $10.9 million in grants for Louisiana airports

WASHINGTON (KTAL/KMSS) – Airports across Louisiana will receive an upgrade to the facilities, due to a federal grant from the Department of Transportation.
According to a press release, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced on Wednesday that Louisiana airports will be granted $10.9 million in federal grants.
Kennedy says millions of travelers fly to and from Louisiana airports each year. This funding will promote safety, reduce delays and make air travel more efficient.
Louisiana airports receiving grants include:
- $2.6 million will help build 8,000 feet of taxiway pavement at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.
- $2 million will help build two new passenger loading bridges in the terminal building of Lake
- Charles Regional Airport.
- $2 million will help repair runway pavement and lighting for the Minden airport.
- $700,000 will help the Slidell airport repair 28,000 square yards of apron pavement.
- $552,819 will help build a 550-foot taxiway at the Kelly-Dumas Airport in Oak Grove.
- $500,400 will help remove obstructions at the Morehouse Memorial Airport in Bastrop.
- $454,021 will help improve drainage at the Le Gros Memorial Airport in Crowley.
- $398,000 will help the Leesville airport repair 4,000 feet of existing runway.
- $356,700 will help the Jennings airport repair 6,000 feet of existing runway.
- $315,000 will help the Houma-Terrebonne airport repair 2,260 feet of taxiway pavement.
- $247,500 will help repair 12,000 square yards of apron pavement at the Hart Airport in Many.
- $165,000 will help the Natchitoches Regional Airport repave runways and taxiways.
- $150,000 will help remove obstructions at the South Lafourche Leonard Miller Jr Airport in Galliano.
- $135,000 will help repair runways at the John H. Hooks Memorial Airport in Rayville.
- $135,000 will help remove obstructions at the Union Parish Airport in Farmerville.
- $103,500 will help remove obstructions at the Jena airport.
- $72,000 will help improve the taxiway lighting system at the Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles.