Sen. Kennedy announces $10.9 million in grants for Louisiana airports

WASHINGTON (KTAL/KMSS) – Airports across Louisiana will receive an upgrade to the facilities, due to a federal grant from the Department of Transportation.

According to a press release, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced on Wednesday that Louisiana airports will be granted $10.9 million in federal grants.

Kennedy says millions of travelers fly to and from Louisiana airports each year. This funding will promote safety, reduce delays and make air travel more efficient.

Louisiana airports receiving grants include: