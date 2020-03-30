Sen. Kennedy announces $8.9 million in funding for medical services, research

WASHINGTON (KLFY) – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) has announced $8.9 million in funding from the Health and Human Services Department (HHS) to maintain health services and support new medical research.

“These medical projects will benefit people all over Louisiana. I’m glad to see HHS support critical health services and research for our communities, especially in tough times like our state is facing today,” said Kennedy.

The projects include:

$4 million to help fund Head Start and Early Head Start programs for the Kingsley House in New Orleans.

$2.25 million to help fund the graduate medical education payment program at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.

$1.2 million to help fund the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board Head Start program.

$631,968 to help fund exploratory research at Tulane University in New Orleans on HIV contributions to heart and lung comorbidities.

$516,323 to help fund Tulane University’s look at immunopathogenesis in fungal asthma.