Senator Cassidy speaks on hurricane disaster assistance

WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– As many continue along the journey to repair storm damage across Louisiana, Senator Bill Cassidy said financial help is on the way.

Senator Cassidy said the state is doing an assessment to decide which parishes can apply for disaster assistance. He said unfortunately, it looks like many of the parishes will be approved due to severe damages, including Ouachita Parish.

“Don’t forget the worst damage was in southwest Louisiana, but there is a trail of damage going through the western part of the state up to the eastern part of the state,” Cassidy said.

Senator Cassidy says once the state completes the assessment, people can then apply for individual assistance for their particular circumstance.

“One thing that I have been asked is, if you still have homeowners insurance, do you still potentially qualify for individual assistance. The answer is you might,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy said if you qualify for help, the state wants to make sure you get it.

“There’s water being brought in,” Cassidy said. “Tanks of water being brought in for folks who for whatever reason have lost their water supply and temporary generating power for communities who have lost their electricity.”

He also says in the meantime, if you’re using a generator for power, make sure you use it properly. Generators should be set up outdoors.

“If you are worried about someone stealing it, put a chain on it,” Cassidy said. “Get a big old bad dog to sit next to it, but don’t put it inside your house. We’ve had more people die from carbon monoxide poisoning than trees falling and this is totally preventable.”

He says many neighbors have stepped in at the federal, state and local levels to help Louisiana get back on track.

“Folks are there with you,” Cassidy said. “We are going to get through this. We will get through it together and we’ll come out the other side, better than we were.”

If you have any problem applying, you should call the Baton Rouge office at 225-929-7711 for help with the application process.