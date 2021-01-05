Sens. Cassidy, Kennedy enter Wednesday’s Electoral College count on opposite sides

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A few dozen supporters of President Donald Trump rallied outside the Baton Rouge office of Sen. Bill Cassidy on Tuesday, a day before the Louisiana Republican plans to join Senate Democrats in advancing President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

“His job as a senator is to uphold the Constitution,” demonstrator Claston Bernard said. “He made an oath before God. That oath, even if he breaks that oath before man, he still has to answer to God.”

Cassidy maintains that while he voted for Trump, Biden won the presidential election. In a statement over the weekend, he joined Democrats in calling for Congress to reflect that victory Wednesday.

“The 2020 election is over,” Cassidy said in the joint statement. “All challenges through recounts and appeals have been exhausted. At this point, further attempts to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election are contrary to the clearly expressed will of the American people and only serve to undermine Americans’ confidence in the already determined election results. The voters have spoken, and Congress must now fulfill its responsibility to certify the election results.”

On Tuesday night, Cassidy followed up with a statement on his Facebook page, “so that people can know what and why I decided.”

Cassidy’s stance splits him from a vocal faction of the Republican Party — and from his fellow Louisiana Republican senator. John Kennedy released this joint statement over the weekend:

“The 2020 election, however, featured unprecedented allegations of voter fraud, violations and lax enforcement of election law, and other voting irregularities,” Kennedy and his cosigners said. “A fair and credible audit — conducted expeditiously and completed well before January 20 — would dramatically improve Americans’ faith in our electoral process and would significantly enhance the legitimacy of whoever becomes our next President. We owe that to the People.”

To date, there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud or irregularities. Most every legal challenge to the presidential election has been dismissed in court.

Inauguration Day is Jan. 20.