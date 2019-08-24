SFD battles large commercial fire in abandoned building

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) For more than an hour, Shreveport firefighters have been battling a huge commercial fire in an abandoned building on Jordan and Jacobs Streets in Shreveport.

The Shreveport Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at around 11:50 a.m. today, and at 1 p.m. the fire had not been brought under control.

According to EMT Officer Clarence Reese, who is on the scene, the building was abandoned, but there are things inside the building.

NBC6/FOX33 has a crew on the scene and will bring details as they become available.

