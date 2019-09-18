Sheriff: Dog was dead before it was dragged

WILSON, La. (WVLA/WGMB) – There will be no charges against a driver seen dragging a dog along Highway 68 in Wilson over the weekend, according to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was caught on video Sunday, prompting an investigation.

Since then, witnesses have been interviewed and a necropsy has been performed on the dog, which was a Great Dane, according to a statement released Tuesday by Chief Deputy Greg Phares.

“The necropsy determined the dog was dead before it was dragged. These facts do not support a charge of animal cruelty against the driver,” the statement said.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is still ongoing.