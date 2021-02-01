Sheriff: Hitmen hired by accused rapist killed wrong women

MONTEGUT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man facing rape charges tried to have his accuser killed, but two hit men instead ended up killing his sister and her neighbor, authorities said Monday.

Neither Hope Nettleton, 37, nor Brittany Cormier, 34, was the person that the hit men had been hired to kill on Jan. 13, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

On Friday, authorities arrested Andrew Eskine, 25, of Carencro; Dalvin Wilson, 22, of Rayne; and Beaux Cormier, 35, of Kaplan on charges of first-degree murder.

Cormier was previously arrested in Vermillion Parish for third-degree rape and, according to Sheriff Timothy Soginet, hired Eskine and Wilson to kill his accuser so she could not testify against him.

(l to r) Beaux Cormier, 35, of Kaplan; Andrew Eskine, 25, of Carencro; Dalvin Wilson, 22, of Rayne are charged with first-degree murder in Terrebone Parish, Louisiana.