Sheriff: Man charged after girl accidentally shoots herself

Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana man was arrested a week after a 4-year-old girl found his gun and accidentally shot herself, authorities said.

Clifton Harris Jr., 22, was charged Monday with cruelty to a juvenile, The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said Harris and a woman were asleep on Aug. 24 when they heard a loud boom and found the girl holding Harris’ gun as blood dripped down her forehead.

Authorities said the child’s wounds weren’t life-threatening. It’s unclear whether the child is related to Harris.

When deputies arrived, Harris had hidden the gun inside a refrigerator, the Sheriff’s Office said.

It’s unclear whether Harris had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

