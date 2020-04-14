Sheriff: Woman charged with fatally shooting boyfriend

Breaking News
(Photo: Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office)

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman was arrested and accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend in the neck, authorities said.

Chanel Galle, 41, was arrested Monday and charged with negligent homicide, The New Orleans Advocate/The Times-Picayune reported.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Capt. Jason Rivarde said deputies responded to a reported shooting around 9:50 p.m. Monday. Rivarde said deputies found a man lying near the front door with a gunshot wound to his neck.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Investigators believe the shooting happened during a domestic dispute. Further details regarding the incident weren’t immediately released.

It’s unclear whether Galle had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

