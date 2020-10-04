Sheriff’s Office: Man who accidentally fired weapon at protest and arrested, took off running outside jail

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The man arrested after police say he ‘accidentally’ fired his weapon during Saturday’s protest in downtown Lafayette, tried to escape custody when detectives arrived at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

26-year-old Terrance Jones of Lafayette was transported to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center following his arrest at Parc Sans Souci.

According to the Sheriff’s Office spokesperson John Mowell, Jones took off running when detectives arrived at the jail house.

He was captured a short while later, Mowell said.

In addition to his charges of possession of a firearm (3 cts.), reckless discharge (1.ct) illegal use of weapons (1 ct.), and a wanted fugitive ( 4cts.), Jones was also charged with simple escape, 1 ct.

Jones was not associated with NFAC, the sheriff’s office said.

His bond is set at $85k.