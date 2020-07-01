Show some love to our Veterans by writing them a special letter

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/LKMSS) — You can show love for our Louisiana Veterans by participating in a new initiative.

Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary COL Joey Strickland has kicked off Project LOVE (Love Our Veterans Every day), to show Veterans support, especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

COL Strickland is asking residents to write to the more than 600 veterans who live in Louisiana’s five state-run veterans homes.

Strickland said, “Our veterans are among our state’s and nation’s most priceless treasures. Writing a letter to them to show them we care is a small token of our appreciation for their service and sacrifice. I encourage all Louisianans throughout this summer to reach out to a veteran living in one of our five veterans homes.”

You can address your letters to Project LOVE and send them to one or more of the five veterans homes. The homes’ addresses are as follows:

Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home – 3130 Arthur Ray Teague Parkway, Bossier City, LA 71112

Northeast Louisiana Veterans Home – 6700 Highway 165 North, Monroe, LA 71203

Louisiana Veterans Home – 4739 Highway 10, Jackson, LA 70748

Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home – 4080 W. Airline Highway, Reserve, LA 70084

Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home – 1610 Evangeline Road, Jennings, LA 70546

For more information about LDVA, visit vetaffairs.la.gov, email veteran@la.gov, call (225) 219-5000, or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.