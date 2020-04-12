Shreveport drive-through COVID-19 testing site opening to public Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A drive-through testing site initially open only to first responders and health care workers in the Shreveport area will open to the public on Monday.

The mobile testing site in the parking lot of the Shreve City Walmart off Shreveport-Barksdale Highway opened Thursday for first responders and anyone who works in the medical field, including people who work in nursing homes and personal care assistants.

Now, Walmart says testing will be available at the site by appointment only to anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 who meet CDC screening guidelines. That includes those who have symptoms, particularly if they work in critical infrastructure or who live in communities experiencing high numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Individuals being tested perform a self-administered nasal swab in their car with a health care worker observing them. The site does not accept walk-ups. Appointment must be made through QuestDiagnostics’ MyQuest online portal.

The drive-through testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, weather permitting. The average turnaround time for results is four to five days, according to site coordinators. Anyone with questions about scheduled appointments can contact Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719.

The Shreveport site was selected with input from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Walmart, Quest, and state and local officials and is among the select locations Walmart has made available for drive-thru testing for COVID-19.

