Shreveport man wanted for raping a minor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man accused of raping a minor is on the run and detectives need your help tracking him down.

Demario Hopkins, 29, is wanted by the Shreveport Police Department for Second Degree Rape of a juvenile.

The alleged rape happened back on July 3 in the Werner Park Area.

Hopkins is described as a black male, standing 5′ 7″ and weighing 140 lbs.

Anyone with information on Hopkins’ whereabouts is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318 673-7373, visit lockemup.org or use the P3Tips app.

