Shreveport man wanted on multiple domestic abuse charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives are on the hunt for a Shreveport man wanted for numerous domestic abuse charges.

Jarvis Moore, 28, is accused of Domestic Abuse Battery 3rd Offense, Domestic Abuse Battery with Strangulation, Domestic Abuse Battery with Serious Bodily Injury, Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment and Aggravated Battery.

Moore is described as a black male, standing 6′ 0″ tall and weighing 200 lbs.

Anyone with information on Moore’s whereabouts is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org or use the P3Tips app.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.