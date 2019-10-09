Shreveport man who lured Facebook seller to house convicted of armed robbery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish jury on Tuesday convicted a Shreveport man of the armed robbery of a woman, while her husband and two children watched on Feb. 4, 2018.

The jury deliberated about an hour-and-a-half before finding Isaiah Malick Childs, 22, guilty as charged.

According to the affidavit for the warrant for Childs’ arrest, the victim had advertised a designer backpack for sale on a Facebook sale page and Childs responded, but said he had no transportation.

The woman, who lived out of town, said she and her family were coming to Shreveport that day for a Super Bowl party, and agreed to bring the backpack to him at an address in 1400 block of Andrew Avenue, which he gave her.

When they arrived, the woman took the backpack to Childs and he expressed interest in another item, which she said was in the car. He followed her to the car, and then held a gun to her head, threatened her, and then threatened her husband.

They were able to escape, but as they did, Childs opened fire on their car.

Childs has two other cases winding through the courts, one involving burglary of an inhabited building, and the other an attempted armed robbery charge with much the same scenario as the one he was convicted of Tuesday.

Both those cases are scheduled for hearings on Oct. 30, 2019, the same day Childs will be sentenced for the armed robbery conviction. He is facing from 10-to-99 years on that charge.

Childs was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Joshua K. Williams and Victoria Washington. He was defended by Kurt Goins.

