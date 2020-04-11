Shreveport physician: Please don’t gamble with your health

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport physician faces an uphill battle to save lives while dealing with what she calls a treacherous virus. She shares a heart felt message to the community.

“Please don’t gamble with your health or with your life or with the lives of your loved ones.”

Dr. Jaya McSharma is on the front lines of healthcare, helping fight the potentially deadly coronavirus.

“The simple matter is we don’t have it all figured out yet. We are trying our best. We’re treating patients to the best of our ability and the healthcare system is working wonders.”

She says this battle will take a team effort to win.

“The best way to get through this pandemic is not to get the virus. The best way not to get the virus is to stay at home, wash your hands, social distance and self quarantine as much as possible.”

According to her 30 percent of the people who get the virus will require hospitalization

Yes for the most part a lot of people will get this virus and they will recover, but don’t play that numbers game. Your life is not worth that risk.”

With the potential of overwhelming the health care system she wants the public to know it’s everyone’s personal responsibility to take this seriously.

“It worries me. It angers me and frustrates me because I don’t know how to change their minds.”

While she wants this to be taken seriously, Dr. McSharma doesn’t want anyone to panic.

“We are going to get through this. I promise you there is sunshine on the other end of this pandemic.”