Shreveport police crack down on prostitution

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- In a recent sting operation, Shreveport Police arrest more than three dozens of people involved in prostitution.

“Don’t come to Shreveport. That’s what we’re trying to tell you. You come to Shreveport Bossier. You’re going to have problems,” said Marcus Hines, Shreveport PIO.

The Shreveport Police Department is sending a strong message to the public. Prostitution will not be tolerated.

“We’re going to find you. We’re going to lock you and make sure you stay there as long as you can,” said Hines.

In an undercover prostitution sting, police arrested more than a dozen people. Mug shots depicting people of all ages, races, and backgrounds.

“There is not a usual suspect. People say maybe it’s poor people or a certain race of people Prostitution is universal,” said Hines.

We spoke to several people in the community who did not want to show their faces on camera, but say men and women should be allowed to do what the want with their bodies.

“Women, men however they come. If that’s how you got to get it to eat. Then that’s how you have to get eat. I am not knocking anyone’s hustle”.

Others say although prostitution may seem like a victimless crime. They worry it may lead to more severe offenses.

“There are like you say sidebar crimes for lack of a better word that might infiltrate your neighborhoods, your communities,” said Irma Rogers, Resident.

Shreveport police say they will continue to crack down on prostitution. “We want you to know that we’re looking. We want you to know Shreveport is not the place for it,” said Hines.