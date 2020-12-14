Shreveport residents react to COVID-19 vaccine approval

SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS) – As the first shipments of the coronavirus vaccine make their way to Louisiana, some who live in the Shreveport area still have reservations about getting the shots.

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield gave the green light Sunday for the first vaccinations to begin Monday in the U.S. While early data suggests the Pfizer vaccine approved Saturday and another by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health offer strong protection, Shreveport resident Kathy Ross said she doesn’t feel comfortable getting the vaccine so soon.

“I mean it may be a good thing, but I would not take it. There is just some doubt in my mind about it and I’ve heard a lot of stuff,” Ross said. “With my belief, I just feel like I’m not going to take it. For one reason, because if it’s meant my time to go, God’s going to take me home and I’m not going to worry about it.”

She’s not alone. A survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows about a quarter of U.S. adults aren’t sure if they want to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Roughly another quarter say they won’t.

Pfizer and Moderna say testing has uncovered no serious side effects so far. As with many vaccines, recipients may experience fever, fatigue or sore arms from the injection, signs the immune system is revving up. But other risks might not crop up until vaccines are more widely used.

Still, Steve Collins is among those ready to stand in line with his family to get the vaccine.

“I feel safe with it. I’m ready to do it and get this all over with. I know other people need it first because of the situations that they’re in, but as soon as it’s my turn, I’m ready.”

The shipments for the vaccine have already begun. Oschner LSU Health is among the hospitals set to receive the vaccine by Monday.

With 16 million cases in the U.S. and nearly 300,000 deaths to date, people say they understand the critical nature of the pandemic. But some are not sure whether to trust a vaccine that took only nine months to develop and test.

“It’s serious, but it’s not serious enough that you’re rushing to get a vaccine now and insisting that everyone take it when we weren’t even taking the mask seriously,” said Christa Mason. “As far as the research and studies done on it, they have not provided me with enough to actually go and get it done.”

For its part, federal health officials and the companies making the vaccines have emphasized that the race to get them distributed as quickly as possible will not come at the expense of safety.

“We feel the urgency at the FDA just like everybody else does. We want a vaccine that is safe and effective, as soon as possible. But we’re not going to cut any corners,” FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn said in September, applauding a joint statement released by the CEOs of nine bio-pharmaceutical companies committing not to submit their vaccines to the FDA until their own trials, not politics, dictate they’re ready.

Following the FDA’s approval and allotments determined by the state of Louisiana, Ochsner LSU Health will first deploy the COVID-19 vaccine to its frontline healthcare workers and the most at-risk, nursing homes and senior citizens.