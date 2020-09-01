Shreveport SWEPCO customers react to power outages for days after Hurricane Laura

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport SWEPCO customers who have had power off for days following Hurricane Laura shared how difficult it was to navigate through Monday morning.

Jasmine Davis lives in a Mooretown neighborhood and says she and her neighbors were without power at her apartment complex. She understands that there were multiple power outages throughout the state, but four days without power was frustrating.

“We had have no food. It’s hot. No water. All the food’s spoiled. It’s taken forever to get the electric back on. Kids need to be at school. They gotta learn. We don’t got nothing,” said Davis.

Up the street from Davis, Anthony Felan was loading and unloading food contents from a freezer truck to determine what can be salvaged for his restaurant, Fat Calf Brasserie.

“About 7:30 a.m. on Thursday my alarm company notified me that we have no power connection from my alarm system. So I got up, got out of bed, rushed up here and realized that we had no power,” said Felan.

Without a backup generator, he had to borrow the truck from another business.

“We’ve had some loss and we’re going through the coolers right now to see what is salvageable, but it’s a huge hit for anybody in the business. Especially this year with everything that’s been happening since March.”

