Social Distancing Scorecard: Louisiana gets a ‘C’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – When it comes to social distancing, Louisiana is average.

The data Unacast uses is from GPS cellular data, and it makes up part of what they call their RealWorldGraph. It shows how people move around, and in this instance, Unacast is using it to map out how people in the country are adhering to social distancing and stay-at-home orders.

According to data provided by Unacast.com, the state rates a ‘C’ for reducing overall distance-traveled, indicating little changes in activity since before the outbreak of the coronavirus. As a whole, Louisiana has decreased its average distances traveled by 40 – 55%. While not the worst (North Dakota only had an 18% decrease as of Tuesday), it’s still not great. The place that has cut down travel the most, according to the data, is Washington D.C. now at 66%.

Unacast’s social distancing grading scale:

A: >40% decrease

B: 30-40% decrease

C: 20-30% decrease

D: 10-20% decrease

F: <10% decrease or increase

Federal, state and local leaders have stressed social distancing in helping to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Across northwest Louisiana, Bossier Parish received a ‘B’ grade, while Red River Parish received an ‘F’ grade.

Texas also received a ‘C’ grade, while both Arkansas and Oklahoma received ‘D’ grades.

The website is updated as data becomes available, and website moderators make a point that they collect data for a certain day three days afterward to get “the full picture” of movement. Then another day is taken to process the data, so that makes them about four days behind the current time.

