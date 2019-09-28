Soldier killed in Fort Polk helicopter crash identified

FORT POLK, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Military officials have identified the soldier killed in a helicopter crash at Fort Polk.

According to a statement released Friday by the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Maj. Trevor Joseph, the Company Commander of C Company, 1-5 AVN was killed in a UH-6- Blackhawk helicopter accident just before 1 a.m. Thursday during a JRTC rotation within the Fort Polk training area. Three other 1-5 AVN REG Soldiers were injured.

The statement says the three injured soldiers are in stable condition.

The statement says Maj. Joseph is from Collierville, Tennesee and comes from a family with a tradition of proud military service.

He was commissioned in 2008 as a medical services officer and began his exceptional service to the U.S. Army as a pilot. Maj. Joseph took command of C Company, 1-5 AVN in July 2018. Over the course of his career he deployed twice to combat in Afghanistan (2010 and 2017). Previous duty stations include Fort Riley, Kansas (2015-2017), Fort Rucker, Alabama (2011-2013), and Fort Bragg, North Carolina (2008-2010). Among his awards and decorations are the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal with Valor, two Army Commendation Medals, Army Achievement Medal, Parachutist Badge, and the Senior Service Medal. “The Army, JRTC and Fort Polk, and 1-5 AVN have lost an exceptional leader, warrior, officer, and pilot. Maj. Trevor Joseph led the most active MEDEVAC Company in our Army; he excelled leading Cajun Dustoff and ensuring Soldiers in rotation at JRTC had rapid access to medical coverage – his team built readiness for the U.S. Army,” said Brigadier General Patrick D. Frank, Commanding General of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk. “Trevor’s spouse, Erin, and his entire Family are in our thoughts and prayers. All 8,000 Soldiers assigned to JRTC and Fort Polk salute Maj. Joseph and his proud service to our Army and Nation.” Maj. Joseph is survived by his wife, Mrs. Erin Joseph. Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

About 8,000 soldiers are stationed at Fort Polk, its website states. The base is in central Louisiana, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Baton Rouge.

